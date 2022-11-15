Amber Alert canceled for missing San Antonio teen; girl still missing

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday canceled an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old from San Antonio, but the teen is still missing.

Joanna Luna and is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds, and she has been missing for two months. She was last seen Aug. 20 wearing a dark gray T-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides.

Law enforcement officials believe she is with 17-year-old Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez who had been named a suspect in her disappearance. He is identified as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, no other description given.

The state agency canceled the alert because there were no new leads from it, said San Antonio police spokesman Nicholas Soliz to the San Antonio Express News.

Police said they are still working on the case and following any new leads that may come in.

Anyone with information can contact the San Antonio Police Department’s missing persons unit at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

