Woman arrested after officials find $498,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Stratford

Stratford police have arrested a woman after finding around $498,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.
Stratford police have arrested a woman after finding around $498,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.(WIS)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Stratford police have arrested a woman after finding around $498,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

According to officials, on Nov. 12, at around 11 p.m., an officer stopped a sedan driven by Fatima Esmeralda Oros-Garcia on US 54.

The officer asked Oros-Garcia to search the sedan. During the search, the officer found several bundles of cocaine and $10,400 of money in a concealed area in the sedan.

Oris-Garcia was taken to the Sherman County Jail where she was booked in for Manufacturer and deliverer of a controlled substance including money laundering.

Officials say the cocaine is suspected to be originated in Los Angeles and was going to be taken to Chicago.

According to the DEA, the drugs are worth around $498,000.

