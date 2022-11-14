Veterans honored at Arabella assisted living center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -

At ‘Arabella Assisted Living’ in Longview Friday, honors were given to residents who served in our armed forces over the years.

Men and women who served from the Korean war to Vietnam and peacetime were given a certificate of honor in remembrance of their service to the country from ‘Life Care’ health services.

Facility workers feel it was the ‘least’ they could do to say thank you.

“They understand where they’ve been and the things that they’ve gone through, so it’s a great group of guys, men and women, who have done a lot for our country so we’re thankful for them,” said Arabella executive director Jeremy Burris.

The event also included a special flag raising ceremony performed by the veterans at Arabella.

