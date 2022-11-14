Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Two bald eagles shot dead in Nacogdoches County

Game wardens are seeking the public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.
Game wardens are seeking the public's help in locating shooters of bald eagles.(Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches game wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the criminal that shot and killed two bald eagles on or around Oct. 28.

This crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to CRIME STOPPERS that leads to an arrest in this case. All information is confidential and you never have to give your name.

Tips can be submitted via www.ncstips.com or by telephone at 936-560-4636. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is the sole judge of reward payments.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service states the 1940 Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act (16 U.S.C. 668-668d) prohibits anyone, without a permit issued by the Secretary of the Interior, from “taking” bald or golden eagles, including their feathers, nests or eggs. A violation of the act can result in a fine of $100,000 ($200,000 for organizations), imprisonment for one year or both, for a first offense. Penalties increase substantially for additional offenses, and a second violation is a felony. The act defines “take” to include shooting or killing the birds.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
In 1854, Dewberry built his dream home on nearly 30,000 acres near Teaselville.
Mark in Texas History: Dewberry Plantation
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online

Latest News

An official from the Texas Game Warden 's office attended the classes; Source: KFDA
Henderson County authorities searching for person who butchered deer
Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatus claims the county has felt the effects of an increase in...
Hopkins Commissioners Court issues declaration claiming county under invasion from Mexico
Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatus claims the county has felt the effects of an increase in...
Hopkins Commissioners Court issues declaration claiming county under invasion from Mexico
Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Judge shoots down bowhunting request for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots