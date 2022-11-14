Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday morning homicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Shelby County authorities are investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning.

According to Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Melba Rodgers, a 36-year-old woman was found dead on County Road 3635 around 2 a.m. Sunday. The manner of death was determined to be homicide, however, the exact cause of death is currently undetermined.

Sheriff’s office said they have no comment and will be putting out a press release later.

