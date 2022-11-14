Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers likely throughout the day tomorrow. Wet and very chilly start to the work week.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful but chilly Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds have already returned overhead and will thankfully help keep temperatures well above freezing tonight and tomorrow morning. Widespread rains return to East Texas tomorrow, leading to a very chilly and raw day with highs only reaching into the upper 40s, so be sure you and the kiddos have the jackets and the rain gear! A Pacific cold front will help clear the last of the rain out by Monday night, and while Tuesday may be dry, expect temperatures to remain cold in the upper 40s for highs in the afternoon. We’ll wake up in the middle 30s Wednesday morning but will finally see temps climb into the lower 50s for highs thanks to the return of that sweet sunshine. With skies mostly clear and calm winds, we just might see temps drop to near freezing once again by Thursday morning, so keep a close eye on the forecast over the next few days for more updates. It looks like yet another cold front will attempt to move into East Texas sometime late Friday into early Saturday, bringing some scattered rain and yet another cool down to East Texas for next weekend. Stay warm out there friends and drive safe out on those wet roads tomorrow!

