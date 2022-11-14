Judge shoots down bowhunting request for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRE) - A Goodrich man charged with allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots filed a motion to modify his release conditions so he could go bowhunting, which the judge has denied.

Daniel Page Adams, 44, faces federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting certain officers, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, impeding passage through the capitol grounds and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Adams was arrested on Jan. 16, 2021, and initially held without bond, but he was given pre-trial release on April 9, 2021, on certain conditions.

On Oct. 24, 2022, he filed a motion to change those conditions, seeking permission to go bowhunting in San Augustine County. The motion states, “for the majority of his life, Defendant has participated in wildlife management by engaging in the practice of subsistence hunting,” claiming he needs to do so to feed his family.

However, prosecution attorneys for the US opposed his motion on Nov. 10, reminding the judge “Adams acted as one of the leaders of the mob” on Jan. 6. The opposition described how Adams was caught on video, “Having broken through two lines of officers, Adams, with blood trickling down his head from his confrontations, joined the rioters at the Senate Wing Door, which rioters breached moments later. Adams was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol. Inside, Adams continued shouting: ‘This is the Capitol building. This is my house. This is my house.’” They argued Adams “functioned as the tip of the mob’s riotous spear...a leader of violent criminal activity and not a mere follower,” posing a danger that warrants a weapons restriction.

The attorneys continued by claiming, “Permitting a person who so quickly resorted to violence to possess any weapon creates a clear risk that he will engage in violent conduct again.” They also labeled the reason for his motion “unpersuasive,” pointing out he can buy food, ask his friends who lease the land to hunt for him, or fish and trap.

On the same day, Adams’ lawyer responded that “only the bucks and stags of south Texas face danger” if the motion is granted. He argued Adams also has kitchen knives and no one has suggested they be removed, claiming Adams “has not put so much as a pinky toe wrong” during his 18 months of release and “should not be forced to beg others to do something he can do himself.”

United States District Judge Paul Friedman denied Adams’ motion on Nov. 10 “largely for reasons set forth in the government’s Opposition.”

Adams was scheduled to appear at a case status conference on Nov. 16, but it has been vacated due to a court scheduling conflict.

