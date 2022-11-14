Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge grants request for continuance in trial of suspended Smith County constable

Witnesses sworn in ahead of December trial
Curtis Traylor-Harris sits in court on Nov. 14.
By Blake Holland
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors were prepared Monday to try the case against suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, but a motion for continuance filed by Traylor-Harris’ attorney now has the trial set to begin with jury selection on Dec. 5.

“Still need to do some work with the court-appointed expert,” said attorney Andrew Dammann in court Monday. “I have not yet got that expert’s report. He has reviewed the evidence in the case, and we just need some more time.”

Traylor-Harris was arrested in 2021 for allegedly stealing from a home during an eviction. He’s charged with official oppression and theft of property by a public servant.

“He’d be going to trial today except for your motion for continuance,” Judge Jack Skeen Jr. said to Traylor-Harris’ attorney in court.

While the defense was unprepared for trial to begin on Monday, Judge Skeen was able to swear in the state’s witnesses ahead of the December trial. Witnesses for the prosecution include Traylor-Harris’ former chief deputy LaQuenda Banks and Sgt. Derrick Holman. Witnesses were ordered to be back for trial in early December.

Traylor-Harris been out of jail on bond since late September after an appeals court ruled his $1 million bond was “excessive.” The bond was set after Traylor-Harris allegedly violated the conditions of his bond.

