Henderson County authorities searching for person who butchered deer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A whitetail deer was found dead and butchered on the side of a Henderson County road and area authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

Texas Game Wardens in Henderson County said the headless deer was found on the side of the road on County Road 1311 near Crossroads in Henderson County after being left there either Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4263 or Texas Game Warden Mark Anderson at 903-907-2102.

