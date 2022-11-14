Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Congressman-elect Nathaniel Moran in Washington D.C. for new member orientation

Former Smith County Judge already in D.C. less than a week after the election
The former Smith County judge joined other newly elected congressmen and women on Monday for new member orientation.
By Blake Holland
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - Less than a week after he was elected as the next congressman for Texas’ 1st congressional district, Nathaniel Moran is already in the nation’s capital.

The former Smith County judge joined other newly elected congressmen and women on Monday for new member orientation. Among the things Moran must do before taking office on Jan. 3 is the process of hiring staff for his offices in D.C. and East Texas. In an interview via Zoom, Moran said he intends to keep Congressman Louie Gohmert’s offices in Tyler, Marshall and Longview. He plans to add an additional office in Texarkana.

Moran’s first vote will come on Tuesday when he and other House Republicans vote on the next House Majority Leader. It’ll be a non-binding vote within the Republican caucus. Formal and binding votes will come in January.

