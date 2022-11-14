Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Change of venue filed for man accused of killing woman and toddler

File photo: Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles
File photo: Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over four years since a former federal agent was arrested in connection to the death of a woman and her child.

As jury selection approaches, court hearings are still pending before it goes to trial.

According to the county docket, a motion to change the trial venue was filed in the case against Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles.

As of now, we’ve learned that no change of venue has been granted; however, that could be subject to change.

Burgos is accused of the death of Grizelda Hernandez, 27 and her one-year-old son, Dominick Alexander.

A gag order is in place in the case.

That means both attorneys and any possible witnesses including the victim’s family cannot discuss details about the case.

The case is being heard in the 49th District Court.

