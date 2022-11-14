2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Jalen Deshawn Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, was arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. One Capital Murder charge is for the murder of two people, he also received one count for each victim.

Ruth Ann Benavides, 42 of Hillsboro, Ohio, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of tampering with evidence in connection to the double homicide.

On the evening of Sept. 4, police responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47. Three people, including a baby, were involved in the crash.

Police found 24-year-old Theron Daniel, of College Station, and 25-year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia, of Austin, dead with apparent gunshot wounds. The baby was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment and is recovering, according to police.

Jalen Deshawn Bloom, 30-year-old male, of Caldwell, Texas has been arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of Injury to a Child, and two counts of Tampering with Evidence in his connection with the homicides on September 4th, 2022 on Silver Hill Road. pic.twitter.com/DUg0ZdKlSH — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) November 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.