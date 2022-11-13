Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Survey details the most regretted college majors

A new survey details the most regretted college majors.
A new survey details the most regretted college majors.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most people have at least a few regrets in life. Many are regretting their major in college.

According to a new survey by Zip Recruiter, 44% of people looking for a job right now say they regret their choice of major in college.

The most regretted major is journalism, followed by sociology and liberal arts.

On the other hand, the survey shows the happiest college grads are those who chose computer and information sciences, along with criminology. Engineering and nursing majors follow closely behind.

Graduates say their feelings are closely tied to how likely it is to find jobs in those fields and the higher salaries that go with them.

Computer science grads landing jobs can average nearly $100,000 a year across a wide range of industries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 1854, Dewberry built his dream home on nearly 30,000 acres near Teaselville.
Mark in Texas History: Dewberry Plantation
Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

Latest News

A still from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
‘Black Panther’ sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022
The monument honors all veterans and those who are currently serving.
Whitehouse Youth Community Council holds veteran memorial event
Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Bomb hits major Istanbul avenue, kills 6, wounds dozens
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos