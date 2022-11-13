Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen

Stabbing
Stabbing(WBNG 12 News)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon.

The police responded in the afternoon to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen at the 5600 block of South Highway 195.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

There is no further threat to the community.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 1854, Dewberry built his dream home on nearly 30,000 acres near Teaselville.
Mark in Texas History: Dewberry Plantation
Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

Latest News

T-shirts are being sold to support Cooper.
Community raises funds for injured Troup football player
The monument honors all veterans and those who are currently serving.
Whitehouse Youth Community Council holds veteran memorial event
The parade featured a military flyover, floats, marching bands and antique cars.
Mineola honors veterans with parade
Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281
Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting