Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Mineola honors veterans with parade

Onlookers lined the streets to honor those who have put on the uniform of service over the years.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A tribute was made to all that have served our country in the armed forces, as a small East Texas town turns out for a parade to say “thank you.”

In Mineola Saturday, crowds lined the downtown streets to pay honors to those who have put on the uniform of service over the years.

With a military flyover and the “missing man” formation, Mineola’s tribute to veterans began.

“We’ve all become comrades together. We were all service in arms: my dad was a veteran, marine veteran; mom was a navy veteran,” said Marine Corps Veteran Randy Busk.

Floats, marching bands and classic cars worked their way through the downtown area, lined with onlookers.

“Honour the veterans no matter who they are, where they came from, because they made the sacrifice to make sure we have the freedoms we have today,” said parade announcer Jake Hayes.

“I feel honored,” said parade watcher Christine Spoffered. “I’ve had several people in my family who have been in different branches of the military, but I feel honored just to be part of a country that traditionally continues to support and bring life and beauty to the people who have served our country.”

“Seeing the families come out to support the veterans, as well as the veterans themselves, it’s heartwarming because you see people who still care,” Hayes said. “People have a calling. The people that served this country had a calling to protect this country. They still had a job to do, and I’m grateful they did that job.”

The festivities continued after the parade with a gathering of veterans and their families at the city’s gazebo park.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
In 1854, Dewberry built his dream home on nearly 30,000 acres near Teaselville.
Mark in Texas History: Dewberry Plantation
A former middle school teacher reportedly filmed porn in her classroom and shared the links on...
Parents ‘outraged’ after students find their teacher in online porn
Constable Smith and K9 Mata
Wood County Pct 2 constable accused of directing K9 to bite ‘non-threatening suspect’

Latest News

Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281
Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting
Three organizations received a bequest from the Flock Foundation.
Tyler organizations receive multimillion-dollar gift from Flock Foundation
Veterans Day was celebrated in full swing as a room full of people gathered for an eventful...
Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day celebration, pinning 41 veterans in attendance