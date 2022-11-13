Mineola honors veterans with parade

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A tribute was made to all that have served our country in the armed forces, as a small East Texas town turns out for a parade to say “thank you.”

In Mineola Saturday, crowds lined the downtown streets to pay honors to those who have put on the uniform of service over the years.

With a military flyover and the “missing man” formation, Mineola’s tribute to veterans began.

“We’ve all become comrades together. We were all service in arms: my dad was a veteran, marine veteran; mom was a navy veteran,” said Marine Corps Veteran Randy Busk.

Floats, marching bands and classic cars worked their way through the downtown area, lined with onlookers.

“Honour the veterans no matter who they are, where they came from, because they made the sacrifice to make sure we have the freedoms we have today,” said parade announcer Jake Hayes.

“I feel honored,” said parade watcher Christine Spoffered. “I’ve had several people in my family who have been in different branches of the military, but I feel honored just to be part of a country that traditionally continues to support and bring life and beauty to the people who have served our country.”

“Seeing the families come out to support the veterans, as well as the veterans themselves, it’s heartwarming because you see people who still care,” Hayes said. “People have a calling. The people that served this country had a calling to protect this country. They still had a job to do, and I’m grateful they did that job.”

The festivities continued after the parade with a gathering of veterans and their families at the city’s gazebo park.

