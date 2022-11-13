Man taken into custody following standoff is accused of attacking pregnant woman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The man taken into custody following a standoff with police in College Station on Saturday is accused of attacking a pregnant woman he knows on at least two different occasions.

According to an arrest report, Deuntae Damon, 25, of Bryan, is accused of choking the victim early Saturday morning during an argument at the Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street. He’s also accused of striking the same woman in the head with a hammer during a separate argument earlier this month.

When police arrived Saturday to investigate the most recent assault, Damon refused to exit the apartment which led to a standoff that lasted several hours.

As the standoff unfolded, neighboring residents in the apartment complex were asked to either shelter in place or leave their homes.

Eventually, police were able to take safely take Damon into custody.

He’s now in the Brazos County Detention Center facing two charges related to the alleged assaults.

His bonds total $66,000.

Currently working a barricaded subject in the 100 block of Luther St W. SWAT and HNT are currently on scene. Media Staging at the Lincoln Center. pic.twitter.com/0S0SxnCieE — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 12, 2022

