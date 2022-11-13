Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas sports photographer looks back on 50-year career

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man remembers his time over a 50 year career as a photoghrapher, taking some of the most iconic images in sports.

Retired and living in Holly Lake Ranch now, 82-year-old Gary Edwards is not a household name. But, it’s a sure bet that sometime in your life you’ve seen one of his iconic sports pictures.

He worked for United Press International for decades, taking photographs of sports and politics, and his images have graced the covers of numerous newspapers and magazines such as LIFE and Sports Illustrated.

He’s covered 14 super bowls, 8 Masters golf tournaments and countless other events from baseball to the Olympics, with many of his photos held as a standard of excellence in photography.

It was a bizarre picture from a 1955 college football game between Princeton and Cornell that Edwards said propelled him to a career.

