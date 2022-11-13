Crews respond to structure fire in Henderson Cross RV Park

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Henderson, with a possible burn victim.

Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle VFD are working a structure fire in Cross Park, just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79, according to a Rusk County OEM social media statement.

The post says a helicopter is en route, and initial reports indicate one possible burn victim.

