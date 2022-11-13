Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crews respond to structure fire in Henderson Cross RV Park

(Rusk County OEM)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Henderson, with a possible burn victim.

Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle VFD are working a structure fire in Cross Park, just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79, according to a Rusk County OEM social media statement.

The post says a helicopter is en route, and initial reports indicate one possible burn victim.

