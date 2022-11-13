Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Community raises funds for injured Troup football player

Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery.

Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.

A fish fry, a silent auction and a live auction took place at the event. Around 200 winners were chosen for the auctions.

Mixon First Baptist Church, Gospel Barn and First Baptist Church all partnered to make this event happen.

The auction consisted of home goods, gift baskets, flowers and more.

“Your friends, your teachers, everybody that loves you so much is here to support you, just be with you and hold you up and cheer you on. And, we’re just so proud of you, and we can’t wait to see what God still has in store. We just want you to get better,” said Jennifer Minnix, a ninth-grade English teacher at Troup High School.

Minnix is Reid’s former teacher and said the students are hoping he recovers as soon as possible.

