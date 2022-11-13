Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Bell County officials searching for missing teen

Missing Bell County teen
Missing Bell County teen(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager, according to their Facebook.

Her name is Yuliana Garcia, 17, and was last seen leaving her home in the Temple area on November 10th.

She is described as Hispanic with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes, about five foot six inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds.

The investigation has led officials to believe she could be in the McGregor area. The department has had leads but they have not helped in locating the teen. They are asking that if you have any information on her whereabouts to please call them at 254-933-5412.

Copyright 2022, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 1854, Dewberry built his dream home on nearly 30,000 acres near Teaselville.
Mark in Texas History: Dewberry Plantation
Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

Latest News

T-shirts are being sold to support Cooper.
Community raises funds for injured Troup football player
The monument honors all veterans and those who are currently serving.
Whitehouse Youth Community Council holds veteran memorial event
The parade featured a military flyover, floats, marching bands and antique cars.
Mineola honors veterans with parade
Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281
Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting