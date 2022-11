LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview scored 42 unanswered points to overcome a 15-7 deficit and beat Crosby 49-15 in bi-district action Friday night.

Longview running back Taylor Tatum accounted for 24 of those points in the first half, with four touchdowns. The fourth touchdown was a 45-yard run.

