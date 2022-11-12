Veterans Day event held at Bullard’s American Freedom Museum

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) -Veterans, city officials, and members of the community gathered inside of The American Freedom Museum to celebrate Veterans Day.

Guest speakers included Army veteran council woman, Shirley McKellar, retired Army colonel Mike Hodge, County commissioner Pam Frederick, and retired Navy man Mike Stark.

“The dead has given us the torch to carry on,” said retired U.S Army Colonel Mike Hodge.

Hodge spoke about honoring those who came before him and the importance of teaching those who will serve after him what it means to be a veteran.

“There’s an acronym, leadership, it’s L-D-R-S-H-I-P. And the L stands for loyalty, the D stands for duty, the R stands respect, the S stands for selfless service, the H stand for honor, the I stands for integrity, and the P stands for personal courage,” said LaRhonda Hamilton.

Hamilton is a criminal justice professor at Tyler Junior college who served as a staff sergeant E6 in the Army and retired in 2009.

Hamilton says that during training, they break you down to build you up, which is why many veterans have strong values, morals, and leadership qualities.

Hamilton says she will never forget the principles instilled in her beginning in basic training.

“No one should be homeless, and especially those veterans who served, “says Shirley McKellar, councilwoman for Northwest Tyler who worked as a chief nurse in the army overseas during the war in Iraq.

McKellar says that many veterans don’t ask for much.

“We do ask that America provides for the veterans what was provided in the constitution and that was that they’ll always be taken care of,” said McKellar.

She says was inspired to run for office after seeing veterans sleeping under the bridge in the district in which she serves.

“If you know a veteran today, call them, tell them ‘thank you for your service.’ If you are a business owner, consider offering a discount to veterans,” says Jackie Clay, chief executive officer of The Human Needs network.

