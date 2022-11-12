Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Veterans Day event held at Bullard’s American Freedom Museum

“The dead has given us the torch to carry on,” said retired U.S Army Colonel Mike Hodge.
Veterans Day event held at Bullard’s American Freedom Museum
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) -Veterans, city officials, and members of the community gathered inside of The American Freedom Museum to celebrate Veterans Day.

Guest speakers included Army veteran council woman, Shirley McKellar, retired Army colonel Mike Hodge, County commissioner Pam Frederick, and retired Navy man Mike Stark.

“The dead has given us the torch to carry on,” said retired U.S Army Colonel Mike Hodge.

Hodge spoke about honoring those who came before him and the importance of teaching those who will serve after him what it means to be a veteran.

“There’s an acronym, leadership, it’s L-D-R-S-H-I-P. And the L stands for loyalty, the D stands for duty, the R stands respect, the S stands for selfless service, the H stand for honor, the I stands for integrity, and the P stands for personal courage,” said LaRhonda Hamilton.

Hamilton is a criminal justice professor at Tyler Junior college who served as a staff sergeant E6 in the Army and retired in 2009.

Hamilton says that during training, they break you down to build you up, which is why many veterans have strong values, morals, and leadership qualities.

Hamilton says she will never forget the principles instilled in her beginning in basic training.

“No one should be homeless, and especially those veterans who served, “says Shirley McKellar, councilwoman for Northwest Tyler who worked as a chief nurse in the army overseas during the war in Iraq.

McKellar says that many veterans don’t ask for much.

“We do ask that America provides for the veterans what was provided in the constitution and that was that they’ll always be taken care of,” said McKellar.

She says was inspired to run for office after seeing veterans sleeping under the bridge in the district in which she serves.

“If you know a veteran today, call them, tell them ‘thank you for your service.’ If you are a business owner, consider offering a discount to veterans,” says Jackie Clay, chief executive officer of The Human Needs network.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
A two-vehicle crash in Wood County resulted in the deaths of four people, including a Yantis...
Teen among 4 killed in Wood County multi-vehicle crash
Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road
The woman is being treated in an ambulance and authorities say she may not need to be taken to...
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Wood County Constable Indicted
Wood County Constable Indicted
Veteran Dental Care
Veteran Dental Care
Hamptons Veteran Day Ceremony
Hamptons Veterans Day Ceremony
Veteran's Home Destroyed
Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado