Tyler organizations receive multimillion-dollar gift from Flock Foundation

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three charitable organizations in Tyler received a total donation of $5.25 million, each receiving $1.75 million from the Flock Foundation.

The gift was bequest from the estate of Jack and June Flock who were longtime philanthropists and gave gratefully to the community.

The three organizations are Tyler Junior College Foundation, Marvin United Methodist Church, and CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Foundation.

Vice President of Mission Integration at CHRISTUS Andy Navarro personally knew the Flock family and shared a few words about them. “They were always so thoughtful of other people, thoughtful of the community in which they lived, and you knew exactly where their heart and their passion was. It was in education, with their church, and with healthcare. It’s just my honor to carry out her last wishes to make sure that her estate is distributed to those things which she loved.”

Jack Flock died in 2007, and June Flock died in July 2022.

As a tribute to the Flock’s commitment, the Imaging Center at the CHRISTUS Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Center will be named in their honor.

Jack Flock served as a trustee for Tyler Junior College for 25 years. The school plans to use the gift for additional scholarships to benefit students in need. President of Tyler Junior College Juan Mejia said, “We’re going to do everything that we can to honor their vision, their values, and live the legacy of the Flock family.”

The Flocks were married in the Marvin United Methodist Church sanctuary in 1954 and were members of the church for almost 70 years. “We have a new foundation that we started five years ago, so a big part of this will go to our foundation which will leave a legacy. That foundation supports missions, as well as maintaining our campus, as well as the discretion of the board for special projects,” said Marvin United Methodist Church Lead Pastor Doug Baker.

