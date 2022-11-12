Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures this morning are sitting in the 30s and 40s, this afternoon we warm into the 50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today, mostly upper-level clouds that will allow some sunshine through. Tonight, look for clear skies and calm wind. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s for most, maybe the upper 20s for some. This will be the coolest night of the season so far, and Freeze Watches and Warnings are in effect tonight. You will want to protect your plants, cover outdoor faucets, and bring the pets inside. A widespread hard freeze is not expected tonight. Due to the cool temperatures and calm wind tomorrow morning, we could see frost develop on the grass and car windshields tomorrow morning you will want to keep that in mind if you leave for church early.

Sunday afternoon looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and temperatures do warm back into the 50s for high temperatures. Next week is mostly the same as the weekend forecast, though the mornings will not be quite as cold. Monday features a likely chance for rain across the area, severe weather is not expected, though thunder and lightning will be possible. The rest of the week then looks dry and cool. For context, our normal high and low for today are 69 degrees and 48 degrees, this coming off a stretch of above normal temperatures, now entering a stretch of below normal temperatures. For at least the time being, it does feel as if winter has arrived. Have a great Saturday.

