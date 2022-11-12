Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Freeze Warning in effect for tonight. Bring in the outdoor pets and cover your outdoor plants!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful but cool Saturday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 50s. Skies remain totally clear overnight, which will help temperatures drop down to the freezing mark for many East Texans so a Freeze Warning is in effect from tonight into 8 AM tomorrow morning. It is important that you wrap any outside plants and be sure you bring in those pets too so that they may have a warm place to sleep. Widespread rains return to East Texas next Monday, leading to a very chilly and raw day with highs only reaching into the upper 40s. A Pacific cold front will help clear the last of the rain out by Monday night, and while Tuesday may be dry, expect temperatures to remain cold in the middle to upper 40s for highs in the afternoon. We’ll wake up in the middle 30s Wednesday morning but will finally see temps climb to near 50 degrees in the afternoon. Some showers will be possible throughout the day Thursday, with skies drying out again by next Friday. It looks like yet another cold front will attempt to move into East Texas sometime later next Saturday, although the jury is still out on if it’ll actually make it this far south and just how strong it will be. We’ll be keeping an eye out. In the meantime, stay warm out there!

