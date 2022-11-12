Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police say death at Bryan apartment complex does not appear to be suspicious

The body of the unidentified person was discovered near the entrance gate of the apartment complex at 4050 Pendleton Drive.
By Katherine Griffith, Rusty Surette, Conner Beene, Morgan Riddell and Tyler Hoskins
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to investigate the death of a person found on the grounds of an apartment complex Friday night but at this time they don’t believe the situation is suspicious or criminal.

The body of the unidentified person was discovered near the entrance gate of the apartment complex at 4050 Pendleton Drive.

Police described it as an unattended death and said an investigation is ongoing and no other details would be released at this time.

The apartment complex sent an email to residents saying Bryan police say there is no danger to the residents.

