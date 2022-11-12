Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Lufkin man arrested in connection with dual stabbing

Kunta Kinte Williams
Kunta Kinte Williams(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been arrested after police allege he stabbed two people Friday evening.

Kunta Kinte Williams, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident which occurred in the 1800 block of Keltys Street.

At 5:35 p.m., a woman called 911 saying Williams had just stabbed her and another family member.

Williams reportedly fled on foot following the incident. Arriving officers say they saw Williams running down North Avenue before he attempted to hide in a wooded area. He was then ordered out of the woods at gunpoint and taken into custody.

The victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The male was in critical condition and the female was critical but stable as of 8:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
A two-vehicle crash in Wood County resulted in the deaths of four people, including a Yantis...
Teen among 4 killed in Wood County multi-vehicle crash
Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road
The woman is being treated in an ambulance and authorities say she may not need to be taken to...
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Wood County Constable Indicted
Wood County Constable Indicted
Veteran Dental Care
Veteran Dental Care
Hamptons Veteran Day Ceremony
Hamptons Veterans Day Ceremony
Veteran's Home Destroyed
Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado
American Freedom Museum
American Freedom Museum