Lufkin man arrested in connection with dual stabbing

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been arrested after police allege he stabbed two people Friday evening.

Kunta Kinte Williams, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident which occurred in the 1800 block of Keltys Street.

At 5:35 p.m., a woman called 911 saying Williams had just stabbed her and another family member.

Williams reportedly fled on foot following the incident. Arriving officers say they saw Williams running down North Avenue before he attempted to hide in a wooded area. He was then ordered out of the woods at gunpoint and taken into custody.

The victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The male was in critical condition and the female was critical but stable as of 8:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.