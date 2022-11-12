Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Holiday arrival: Rockefeller tree ushers in Christmas season

The holiday season begins as the Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York City. (WCBS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An iconic sign of Christmas arrived in New York City on Saturday as a crane hoisted an 82-foot (25-meter) Norway spruce into place at Rockefeller Plaza, where the 14-ton tree will be adorned with thousands of lights and topped with a star encrusted with millions of crystals.

The Christmas tree will be officially lit on Nov. 30.

The approximately 90-year-old tree was cut Thursday and then lifted onto a flatbed truck for its 200-mile (322-kilometer) trip from Queensbury, New York, to New York City.

“We gave it with the expectation that everybody would enjoy it,” said Neil Lebowitz, whose family donated the tree.

“For me, it was just a nice tree,” Lebowitz was quoted as saying by the New York Post. “Now it’s a special tree. Everybody around the world can enjoy it.”

The tree, whose lower branches extend 50 feet (15 meters) in diameter, will be aglow with 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound (408-kilogram) star covered in 3 million crystals.

After the holidays, the tree will be milled into lumber for donation to Habitat for Humanity, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
A former middle school teacher reportedly filmed porn in her classroom and shared the links on...
Parents ‘outraged’ after students find their teacher in online porn
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
Constable Smith and K9 Mata
Wood County Pct 2 constable accused of directing K9 to bite ‘non-threatening suspect’
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

The holiday season begins as the Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York City. (WCBS)
NO SOUND: Christmas trees arrives at Rockefeller
A couple in North Dakota says even a blizzard is not going to stop them from having their...
Couple’s wedding plans continue despite blizzard
An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
Three organizations received a bequest from the Flock Foundation.
Tyler organizations receive multimillion-dollar gift from Flock Foundation