Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman were arrested on Saturday after police responded to a report and found a gunshot victim.

Saturday at about 1:45 a.m., officers from the Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive for a report of shots heard, according to a PD social media post.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound; at about 2 a.m. a male and female were taken into custody and the gun was recovered, the statement said.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Dallas for emergency treatment, and police have said there is no further threat to public safety.

