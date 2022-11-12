Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman were arrested on Saturday after police responded to a report and found a gunshot victim.

Saturday at about 1:45 a.m., officers from the Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive for a report of shots heard, according to a PD social media post.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound; at about 2 a.m. a male and female were taken into custody and the gun was recovered, the statement said.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Dallas for emergency treatment, and police have said there is no further threat to public safety.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.