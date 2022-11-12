Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Baylor University names research lab after a late student

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University honors one of its late students by naming a research lab after him and his family.

Former student, Brendon Mooney, died from a car crash in 2009 which left the community devastated.

Mooney’s father, Richard Mooney, said his son was a great role model and full of positivity.

“He loved life, and he loved people. He enjoyed being around his fellow classmates,” said Mooney.

The Mooney family donated money to fund the new Mooney Lab.

Now, students get to do hands on research and advance science, while honoring Brendon.

Mooney’s mother, Joan Mooney, said Baylor University showed much support since the passing of her son.

“We were very appreciative of the way Baylor responded to us when he died several years ago. Things just segue into scholarship and then this opportunity came about,” said Mooney.

Officials said students perform impactful research like kidney disease, cancer, cell functions and more.

Lab director, Jeff Forsse, said he’s happy students have more room to advance science while making a difference.

“We are impacting people’s lives in the Mooney son’s memory, in the family’s memory and knowing that they’re making a difference in this world. Knowing that we are genuinely wanting to help people,” said Forsse.

“We want to improve health for the public looking at health, recreation, exercise, nutrition. It is a multidisciplinary approach to research, and we very much want to be a part of that,” said Mooney.

The couple said their name on the plaque shows you can always prevail from dark times.

“Out of every adversity there’s something good that can come. A lot of lives are going to be touched who is going to benefit from the improved health care that we’re all going to get,” said Mooney.

The university reached R1 status from meeting benchmarks in research.

Officials said Baylor is one out of 100 schools in the country with the status.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
A former middle school teacher reportedly filmed porn in her classroom and shared the links on...
Parents ‘outraged’ after students find their teacher in online porn
Constable Smith and K9 Mata
Wood County Pct 2 constable accused of directing K9 to bite ‘non-threatening suspect’
Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player facing ‘bit of a setback’

Latest News

Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting
Three organizations received a bequest from the Flock Foundation.
Tyler organizations receive multimillion-dollar gift from Flock Foundation
Veterans Day was celebrated in full swing as a room full of people gathered for an eventful...
Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day celebration, pinning 41 veterans in attendance
Jeff Ivy won with 68% of the vote
Write-in candidate wins constable election in Panola County
Write-in candidate wins constable election in Panola County