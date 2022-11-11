Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Wood County Pct 2 constable accused of directing K9 to bite ‘non-threatening suspect’

Constable Smith and K9 Mata
Constable Smith and K9 Mata(Constable Kelly Smith)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(PRESS RELEASE) From the U.S. Department of Justice:

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging an East Texas law enforcement official with federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was named in the indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 10, in Sherman, Texas, charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to the indictment, on July 25, Smith, the Wood County Precinct 2 Constable, directed his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the police dog. These actions resulted in unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.

If convicted, Smith faces up to 10 years in federal prison. A grand jury indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

In response to the indictment, Constable Kelly Smith’s legal representatives issued the following statement:

Constable Smith, a 25-year police officer and U.S. Marine veteran, did not commit any crime.  He was merely doing his job and apprehending an extremely violent individual named Robert Evans, who had four outstanding fugitive warrants, including felony injury to a child, family violence domestic assault against his wife, and evading arrest.  Evans barricaded himself inside his trailer home, failed to comply with officers’ commands, and refused to surrender to the authorities.  Constable Smith sustained a broken finger and a knee injury during the incident, and his actions were all in compliance with K-9 handler standards.

This case will be tried to a jury, and we look forward to presenting his defense to the good citizens of East Texas.

Cody Skipper and Toby Shook

A grand jury indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
Fatal wreck on East Loop 281 at Alpine Road in Longview
The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Tracy Beatty of Whitehouse was executed tonight for the murder of his mother in 2004. Our...
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife
A two-vehicle crash in Wood County resulted in the deaths of four people, including a Yantis...
Teen among 4 killed in Wood County multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Carson Tornado
Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction
Longview Police
$33M Longview police station nears completion
East Texan Cody Johnson wins at Country Music Awards
East Texan Cody Johnson wins at Country Music Awards
Nacogdoches High School students learn masonry with special training
Nacogdoches High School students learn masonry with special training