Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WEBXTRA: Vaca & Kirby Dental offer free dental work for veterans on Nov. 11

For the past seven years Vaca & Kirby Dental has opened its offices to veterans free of charge for a simple reason. It’s their way of saying thank you to those
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was a different kind of veterans salute at one East Texas office, where they honored veterans with free ‘dental care’.

For army veteran Davon Moton it was a welcome deviation from normal veterans day activities.

“A lot of places are offering free meals, free this and free that, but your teeth are a lot more important than any meal out there,” Moton says.

“We love our veterans we try to take care of them anytime we can. They mean everything to us, it’s the reason why we enjoy the freedoms we have today,” said dentist Dr. David Vaca.

For the past 7 years, Vaca-Kirby dental has opened it’s offices to veterans free of charge, for a simple reason.

“Men and women have sacrificed so much unselfishly for this country and our freedom, and we as a team have always appreciated that and if we can do just a little bit to give back and say thank you, that’s what we’re committed to do,” said Dr. Chris Kirby.

Along the way they learn a little bit about the commitment to serve.

“I think it’s a community. They get together, talk to other vets and talk to us,” Vaca says.

“Just to hear their stories. Just to appreciate what they’ve done for us,” Kirby says.

And do what they do best, give people a good smile.

“It’s one of the most fulfilling things we do all year,” says Dr. Vaca.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
A two-vehicle crash in Wood County resulted in the deaths of four people, including a Yantis...
Teen among 4 killed in Wood County multi-vehicle crash
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road
The woman is being treated in an ambulance and authorities say she may not need to be taken to...
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot

Latest News

For the past seven years Vaca & Kirby Dental has opened its offices to veterans free of charge...
WEBXTRA: Vaca & Kirby Dental offer free dental work for veterans
Tyler ISD students perform for Veterans Day
Tyler ISD students perform for Veterans Day
plaza dedication and veterans day celebration at CHRISTUS hospital
CHRISTUS celebrates Veterans Day with dedication of new Veterans Plaza
Vietnam War Veteran Thomas Evans and his son Thomas Evans Jr. survived the EF-2 tornado in the...
Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado