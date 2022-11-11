WEBXTRA: Vaca & Kirby Dental offer free dental work for veterans on Nov. 11

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was a different kind of veterans salute at one East Texas office, where they honored veterans with free ‘dental care’.

For army veteran Davon Moton it was a welcome deviation from normal veterans day activities.

“A lot of places are offering free meals, free this and free that, but your teeth are a lot more important than any meal out there,” Moton says.

“We love our veterans we try to take care of them anytime we can. They mean everything to us, it’s the reason why we enjoy the freedoms we have today,” said dentist Dr. David Vaca.

For the past 7 years, Vaca-Kirby dental has opened it’s offices to veterans free of charge, for a simple reason.

“Men and women have sacrificed so much unselfishly for this country and our freedom, and we as a team have always appreciated that and if we can do just a little bit to give back and say thank you, that’s what we’re committed to do,” said Dr. Chris Kirby.

Along the way they learn a little bit about the commitment to serve.

“I think it’s a community. They get together, talk to other vets and talk to us,” Vaca says.

“Just to hear their stories. Just to appreciate what they’ve done for us,” Kirby says.

And do what they do best, give people a good smile.

“It’s one of the most fulfilling things we do all year,” says Dr. Vaca.

