Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WATCH: Chapel Hill’s McGregor, Brisbon hook up for 80-yard playoff TD

Chapel Hill advances after high-scoring battle.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Chapel Hill/Livingston playoff game proved to be a high-scoring affair, with the teams combining for 81 points.

One of the biggest highlights was Demetrius Brisbon Jr. hooking up with Deuce McGregor for an 80-yard touchdown.

Chapel Hill won the game 45-36, to advance to the area round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
A two-vehicle crash in Wood County resulted in the deaths of four people, including a Yantis...
Teen among 4 killed in Wood County multi-vehicle crash
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road
The woman is being treated in an ambulance and authorities say she may not need to be taken to...
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot

Latest News

WATCH: Daingerfield scores on 100-yard play
WATCH: Daingerfield scores on 100-yard play
WATCH: Daingerfield scores on 100-yard play
WATCH: Daingerfield scores on 100-yard play
The weather will be on the chilly side this evening, so be sure to bring a jacket!
Week 12 Red Zone Forecast
WATCH: Chapel Hill’s McGregor, Brisbon hook up for 80-yard playoff TD
Chapel Hill's McGregor, Brisbon hook up for 80-yard playoff TD