Tyler ISD students perform for Veterans Day
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jones Elementary School in Tyler held a Veterans Day celebration Friday morning.
Third through fifth graders sang patriotic songs and recognized veterans in attendance and those who were unable to attend.
The school says this event was a great way to take an abstract event such as Veterans Day and help students make the connections with people they know who served in the military.
