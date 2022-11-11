Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler ISD students perform for Veterans Day

By Willie Downs
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jones Elementary School in Tyler held a Veterans Day celebration Friday morning.

Third through fifth graders sang patriotic songs and recognized veterans in attendance and those who were unable to attend.

The school says this event was a great way to take an abstract event such as Veterans Day and help students make the connections with people they know who served in the military.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
A two-vehicle crash in Wood County resulted in the deaths of four people, including a Yantis...
Teen among 4 killed in Wood County multi-vehicle crash
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road
The woman is being treated in an ambulance and authorities say she may not need to be taken to...
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot

Latest News

For the past seven years Vaca & Kirby Dental has opened its offices to veterans free of charge...
WEBXTRA: Vaca & Kirby Dental offer free dental work for veterans
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
plaza dedication and veterans day celebration at CHRISTUS hospital
CHRISTUS celebrates Veterans Day with dedication of new Veterans Plaza
Vietnam War Veteran Thomas Evans and his son Thomas Evans Jr. survived the EF-2 tornado in the...
Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado