Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Salute to Service: WWII veteran gets surprise on his 96th birthday

Paul Gunn says it was his best birthday yet.
Salute to Service: Paul Gunn
Salute to Service: Paul Gunn
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On a near perfect Saturday in October, strangers gather in a parking lot... and a 96-year-old man sits in a lawn chair in his front yard.

“I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know.”

Paul Gunn, a World War II veteran, is homebound.

“He can’t go out. We can’t take him to dinner. We can’t buy him a drink or whatever, you know,” Casey Robinson said.

Regardless, his family still wanted him to be celebrated. That’s when they reached out to the American Legion.

“Somebody contacted our people, and wanted to get this ride together for this gentleman,” Marty Chadwick said.

The American Legion reached out on social media, and all of a sudden, they had pulled together a birthday parade.

“His smile,” Robinson said. “I mean, it’s going to be neat to see all these bikes roll by this old man sitting up there, grinning. I mean he’s gotta be smiling. Everybody likes their day. And your birthday is the most special day for everybody.”

WATCH the full story:

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
A former middle school teacher reportedly filmed porn in her classroom and shared the links on...
Parents ‘outraged’ after students find their teacher in online porn
Constable Smith and K9 Mata
Wood County Pct 2 constable accused of directing K9 to bite ‘non-threatening suspect’
Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player facing ‘bit of a setback’

Latest News

Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting
Three organizations received a bequest from the Flock Foundation.
Tyler organizations receive multimillion-dollar gift from Flock Foundation
Veterans Day was celebrated in full swing as a room full of people gathered for an eventful...
Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day celebration, pinning 41 veterans in attendance
Jeff Ivy won with 68% of the vote
Write-in candidate wins constable election in Panola County
Write-in candidate wins constable election in Panola County