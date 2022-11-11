Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Just a few more warm hours left before the cold front makes things...CHILLY!
Just a few more hours of warm temps...Much cooler on Friday with showers/thundershowers likely.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... This is the final Warm Night in East Texas. A cold front tomorrow morning will usher in some very chilly air and showers/thundershowers. A few stronger storms are possible, mainly over southern areas. For the RED ZONE...MUCH COOLER AIR will be here by game time. Temperatures in the upper 40s with some rain continuing in some areas...so be prepared. Jackets and Rain Gear. More sunshine for the weekend, but cold mornings and chilly afternoons are likely. A frost is likely on Sunday morning across much of the area. Lots of clouds next week with a good chance for rain on Monday, then just a few showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows in the mid to upper 30s Tue-Thu with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northerly to Easterly winds Saturday through Thursday of next week...so the cool air continues to move into our area. Stay Warm...The fall, if not winter feel, is on the way. Have a great Thursday Night.

