Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out in the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers.  Rain will be hit or miss for northern counties this morning as the cold front slowly moves into the region.  Then, more likely widespread showers will move in midday into the early afternoon.  Much of the heavy rainfall will taper off by evening, but a few scattered showers will last overnight.  Temperatures will be steadily falling during the day today.  Clouds begin to break by Saturday morning with temperatures starting out in the 30s.  Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday afternoons with highs in the lower to mid 50s.  Saturday night into early Sunday morning, a light freeze is likely, especially in northern counties.  Another storm system brings more rain and another cool down early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
A two-vehicle crash in Wood County resulted in the deaths of four people, including a Yantis...
Teen among 4 killed in Wood County multi-vehicle crash
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
The woman is being treated in an ambulance and authorities say she may not need to be taken to...
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot
Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 11-11-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 11-11-22
From Warm Days to Very Chilly Days as a cold front passes through on Veterans Day.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
From Warm Days to Very Chilly Days as a cold front passes through on Veterans Day.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
A Cold Front tomorrow brings in much cooler air and rain to ETX.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips