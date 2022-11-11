Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview Girl Scouts honor veterans by placing flags in cemetery

Girl Scouts in Longview paid an early tribute to veterans Thursday evening. Troops from all across Gregg County came to Rosewood Park Cemetery and placed flags
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Longview, Texas (KLTV) - Girl Scouts in Longview paid an early tribute to veterans Thursday evening. Troops from all across Gregg County came to Rosewood Park Cemetery and placed flags at the graves of veterans.

Troop Leader Stephanie Frazier tells us it’s important to the Girl Scouts because they want to show their appreciation for those who served our nation.

“This is a way for our Girl Scouts to give back and our Boy Scouts to give back and to say thank you for all that you’re doing and all that you’ve done and we do remember and we are thankful for our freedom because that’s what Veteran’s Day is all about.” said Frazier.

Frazier also says the Girl Scouts wanted to prepare and put out all the flags before Veterans’ families come to visit their loved ones on Friday’s Veteran’s Day.

