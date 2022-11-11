Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Sefton Hill, Game Director at Rocksteady Studios, Jim Lee, legendary artist and co-publisher at DC Entertainment, and Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman, left to right, celebrate the advanced launch of Batman: Arkham City from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Rocksteady Studios at Toys 'R' Us Times Square, Monday, Oct. 17, 2011, in New York.(Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kevin Conroy, the voice of the Dark Knight in “Batman: The Animated Series” and other animated shows and movies for decades, has died at the age of 66, Warner Bros. announced.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said Conroy brought Batman to life in nearly 60 productions, including 15 films and “Batman: TAS,” which ran from 1992-1996.

“Kevin was perfection,” said actor Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker on the series, per the statement. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him - his decency shown through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Conroy studied acting at The Julliard School, where he was roommates with Robin Williams and learned alongside Christopher Reeve and Frances Conroy. He had recurring roles on shows including “Dynasty” and “Another World,” as well as guest appearances on shows including “Cheers” and “Murphy Brown.”

In 2019, he took on the live-action role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in an appearance on the CW’s DC shows for the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

Warner Bros. said he is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, sister Trisha Conroy, and brother Tom Conroy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
A two-vehicle crash in Wood County resulted in the deaths of four people, including a Yantis...
Teen among 4 killed in Wood County multi-vehicle crash
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
The woman is being treated in an ambulance and authorities say she may not need to be taken to...
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot
Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road

Latest News

FILE - Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on ...
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
A group of St. Mary’s students performed for a group of veterans.
Students sing at Longview assisted living facility for Veterans Day
President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi address reporters at the COP27...
Biden: new spending boosts US resolve against climate change
A group of St. Mary’s students performed for a group of veterans.
WebXtra: Students sing at Longview assisted living facility for Veterans Day