Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Friday’s Weather: Rain and falling temperatures

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out in the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers.  Rain will be hit or miss for northern counties this morning as the cold front slowly moves into the region.  Then, more likely widespread showers will move in midday into the early afternoon.  Much of the heavy rainfall will taper off by evening, but a few scattered showers will last overnight.  Temperatures will be steadily falling during the day today.  Clouds begin to break by Saturday morning with temperatures starting out in the 30s.  Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday afternoons with highs in the lower to mid 50s.  Saturday night into early Sunday morning, a light freeze is likely, especially in northern counties.  Another storm system brings more rain and another cool down early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
A two-vehicle crash in Wood County resulted in the deaths of four people, including a Yantis...
Teen among 4 killed in Wood County multi-vehicle crash
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
The woman is being treated in an ambulance and authorities say she may not need to be taken to...
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot
Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road

Latest News

girl scout places flag at veteran's grave.
Longview Girl Scouts honor veterans by placing flags in cemetery
Constable Smith and K9 Mata
Wood County Pct 2 constable accused of directing K9 to bite ‘non-threatening suspect’
church in longview being rezoned
Council approves rezoning of west property of Longview church
Bullard residents tried to get some answers tonight for abnormally high water bills, some as...
City of Bullard holds town hall meeting to address high water bills, meter concerns