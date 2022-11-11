Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and isolated thunderstorms likely through late this evening. Dry and much cooler tomorrow!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It has been a very soggy Friday and more rain will be possible throughout the remainder of the evening hours. Rain will end first for our northwestern zones tonight, clearing from west to east, with most finally dry by around 2-3 AM Saturday morning. Severe weather is not likely today, but a few storms will be capable of small hail and isolated strong, gusty winds. The main driving force for this rain is a strong cold front which will totally clear East Texas later today, dropping temperatures into the middle to upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon but temperatures will remain cool, likely only climbing into the lower to middle 50s. Skies totally clear Saturday night, which will help temperatures drop down to the freezing mark for many East Texans Sunday morning. It is important that you wrap any outside plants and be sure you bring in those pets too so that they may have a warm place to sleep. Widespread rains return to East Texas next Monday, leading to a very chilly and raw day with highs only reaching into the upper 40s. We’ll dry back out for Tuesday through Friday of next week as afternoon temperatures slowly climb back into the middle 50s by next Friday afternoon.

