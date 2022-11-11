Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

DPS foils 3 human smuggling attempts and shuts down stash house

DPS foils 3 human smuggling attempts and shuts down stash house
DPS foils 3 human smuggling attempts and shuts down stash house(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Nearly two dozen undocumetned immigrants are taken into custody after authorities foiled three smuggling attempts and shut down a stash in central Laredo.

The incident was reported on Nov. 10 just after 5 p.m. when DPS Special Agents along with Border Patrol agents noticed suspicious activity between two parked vehicles in central Laredo.

The first vehicle was a Chevrolet SUV that was carrying four undocumented immigrants in the rear cargo area.

The other vehicle, a Dodge SUV, was stopped near a hotel carrying seven undocumented immigrants.

A third vehicle that left an alleged stash house resulted in a vehicle pursuit which came to a stop at the corner of Green Street and N. Arkansas Avenue.

Four undocumetned immigrants were apprehended in the case.

Agents searched the suspected stash house and found four additional people inside.

In total, 19 undocumented immigrants were arrested and turned over to Border Patrol custody.

The drivers of the Chevrolet and Dodge SUV, Merced Aguilar, 61, and Kilmar Alexander Garcia Portillo, 19, were arrested for human smuggling.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
A two-vehicle crash in Wood County resulted in the deaths of four people, including a Yantis...
Teen among 4 killed in Wood County multi-vehicle crash
Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road
The woman is being treated in an ambulance and authorities say she may not need to be taken to...
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

A display at The American Freedom Museum in Bullard shows a depiction of soldiers in combat
Veterans Day event held at Bullard’s American Freedom Museum
Wood County Constable Indicted
Wood County Constable Indicted
Veteran Dental Care
Veteran Dental Care
Hamptons Veteran Day Ceremony
Hamptons Veterans Day Ceremony
Veteran's Home Destroyed
Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado