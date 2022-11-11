Council approves rezoning of west property of Longview church

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview City Council approved to rezone the western property of Oakland Heights Baptist Church.

This comes after the church’s plans to move their properties to a 20-acre site in North Longview and sell their current site on Judson Road.

But before approval, the church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center.

The request was to rezone from office to general retail.

But opposition arose for the eastern property because residents live on that side of the area.

Longview City Planner Angela Choy says, “The zoning item on the east side of Judson Road, that item, Planning and Zoning Commission actually made a recommendation to deny it last month.”

So the church decided to withdraw that item last week before Thursday night’s City Council Meeting.

“There was a lot of people in opposition and so, you know, the best course of action is just to withdraw it and kind of figure out, you know, I think if you know a buyer decides to purchase the property, they can probably rezone it versus having the church rezone it.” said Choy.

The Zoning Commission presented the western side item before city council which was approved to rezone to general retail.

The church has already paid for land in North Longview off George Richey Road in hopes to move their site to this area.

Choy says the next step is for the church to market their western property for potential buyers.

