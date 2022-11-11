City of Bullard holds town hall meeting to address high water bills, meter concerns

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard residents tried to get some answers tonight regarding abnormally high water bills, some as high as $750.

At issue are the water meters in the city.

At a town hall meeting tonight, representatives from Neptune and Core and Main were present to answer questions regarding the water meter system.

People questioned if it’s possible for a single household to use that much water, and the city’s answer was “yes it is.”

There were also questions about the reliability of the data given from the meter.

“The reading is what it is. When we’re reading the system there’s no way to add a multiplier or take away a number,” says regional sales manager with Core and Mane, Shellie Rabroker. “It’s sending the true reading over into the software.”

The City of Bullard says if you have a high water bill to make an appointment with them. They say they can help you determine what may be the cause.

