CHRISTUS celebrates Veterans Day with dedication of new Veterans Plaza

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances hosted its annual Veterans Day Celebration and marked the occasion with the dedication of a new Veterans Plaza.

Community officials, health care leaders, and many others from the community came to honor and remember the men and women who protect our freedom and served in the U.S. armed forces.

Military branches including the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard were recognized with their designated flags.

Along with the celebration, the hospital revealed their new Veterans Plaza donated by the Hall Family Foundation. Blessings of the plaza and the flag poles were given.

Donors, Jerry and Pam Hall said, “East Texas community has been very good to us and so we appreciate the opportunity to give back to the community. What we have to remember is the people that have sacrificed so much and given so much and we just need to give back and we do it with gratitude.”

This plaza dedication is important to the Hall family as they have a long legacy of military veterans. Jerry Hall is a Navy veteran and his three sons were in the Coast Guard, Army and the Navy. Pam Hall’s father was in the Army in World War II, and her brother is an Air Force veteran.

The veterans plaza has been in the making for three months and is now displayed at the main entrance of the hospital.

