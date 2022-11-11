Bryan police looking for 13-year-old girl missing for a month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Oct. 9.

Mariam Sofia Chavez was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road around 2 a.m. that Sunday.

Police say it’s possible she’s still in the area and “being aided by person(s) not related to her.”

Miriam is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.

#MissingChild 13 year old Mariam Sofia Chavez has been reported missing to the @BryanPolice. Please spread the word and help bring her home. pic.twitter.com/P6Bay9yzeY — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) November 11, 2022

