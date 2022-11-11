Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Bryan police looking for 13-year-old girl missing for a month

Mariam Sofia Chavez, 13, was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road
Mariam Sofia Chavez, 13, was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Oct. 9.

Mariam Sofia Chavez was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road around 2 a.m. that Sunday.

Police say it’s possible she’s still in the area and “being aided by person(s) not related to her.”

Miriam is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bar faces “place and manner” violations.
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death
A two-vehicle crash in Wood County resulted in the deaths of four people, including a Yantis...
Teen among 4 killed in Wood County multi-vehicle crash
Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road
The woman is being treated in an ambulance and authorities say she may not need to be taken to...
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

A display at The American Freedom Museum in Bullard shows a depiction of soldiers in combat
Veterans Day event held at Bullard’s American Freedom Museum
Wood County Constable Indicted
Wood County Constable Indicted
Veteran Dental Care
Veteran Dental Care
Hamptons Veteran Day Ceremony
Hamptons Veterans Day Ceremony
Veteran's Home Destroyed
Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado