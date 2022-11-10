Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot

The woman is being treated in an ambulance and authorities say she may not need to be taken to the hospital.
The woman is being treated in an ambulance and authorities say she may not need to be taken to the hospital.(KLTV/Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been struck by a car at the Target in Tyler and is being treated in an ambulance.

Before noon on Thursday, emergency services received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car in the crosswalk area outside the Target on S. Broadway.

The woman is being treated in an ambulance and authorities say she may not need to be taken to the hospital; she reportedly has a laceration on the back of her head, along with neck, jaw and back pain. Tyler Police Officer Dan Forbey said the pedestrian only suffered minor injuries and was in good spirits.

Forbey said the driver was not at fault and that the vehicle did stop. He also stated it’s best for people to maintain eye contact with drivers when using crosswalks.

