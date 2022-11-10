WebXtra: $33M Longview police station nears completion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The days are counting down for one East Texas police department to move into a long-awaited state-of-the-art facility upon its completion.

For decades, the Longview Police Department was cramped for space operating out of a long-outgrown facility with some closets and storage areas being converted into offices. Supply chain issues aside, the new 70,000 square-foot, $33 million station is on-track to open as scheduled. The construction was funded through voter approval of a 2018 bond initiative. Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley talks about how station’s completion is on-schedule.

