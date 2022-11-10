Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler sports bar facing TABC charges related to Smith County deputy’s death

Daniel Nyabuto
Daniel Nyabuto(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Where’s Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler has been under investigation by the TABC, which is now pursuing charges against the bar for administrative violations.

The bar faces “place and manner” violations for breaking the Alcoholic Beverage Code’s requirement that it not operate in a place or manner which endangers public safety.

Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, was accused of striking and killing Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, after visiting Where’s Rufus in July. Nyabuto has since been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Disposition of the administrative violation case against Where’s Rufus remains pending, so information on a penalty is not available, but TABC Public Information Officer Chris Porter said in general penalties include a civil fine and suspension of a business’ liquor license.

