Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Warm and muggy today. Strong cold front arrives tomorrow, bringing much cooler temps and scattered rains.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be our last warm day with highs reaching near 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Friday(Veteran’s Day) will start off warm and muggy in the lower 60s, but our next strong cold front won’t waste any time pushing into the area, dropping temps throughout the day and bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms which could persist into the evening and overnight hours for some. Severe weather is not expected, but moderate to heavy rainfall will make for disruptive weather for anyone out and about so please remain weather alert and have an indoor “Plan B” if possible. Skies dry out very early Saturday and we’ve got a chilly weekend ahead, with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs only warming into the 50s! Some patchy frost is certainly possible Sunday morning, so be sure to wrap your plants or bring them inside. Scattered showers will be possible again throughout the day on Monday, leading to what looks like a fairly raw day as temperatures will struggle to climb to near 50 degrees. Next Tuesday will trend a bit drier but will remain cool in the lower 50s. Keep the umbrella handy and get those coats out! Looks like we’ll need both at certain points over the next several days.

